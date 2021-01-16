Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 115.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,029,000 after buying an additional 57,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,739,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $926,569,000 after acquiring an additional 43,878 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,858 shares of company stock valued at $156,949,220 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $323.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

