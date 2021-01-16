Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $159,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in MetLife by 60.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 864,000 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,090,000 after buying an additional 188,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,849,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,740,000 after buying an additional 64,824 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,651,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after acquiring an additional 172,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,584,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 67,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

NYSE MET opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

