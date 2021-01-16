Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Short Interest Down 45.7% in December

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Endonovo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 867,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,776. Endonovo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive electrocuetical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema.

