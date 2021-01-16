Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ELEZY has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endesa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

ELEZY opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. Endesa has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.8606 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

