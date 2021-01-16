Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of EGMCF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 17,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,703. Emgold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06.
