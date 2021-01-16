Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EGMCF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 17,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,703. Emgold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06.

Get Emgold Mining alerts:

Emgold Mining Company Profile

Emgold Mining Corporation, a gold exploration and mine development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in western Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, tungsten, lead, copper, zinc, and other mineral deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Golden Arrow property consisting of 357 unpatented and 17 patented lode mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,050 acres; the Buckskin Rawhide East property comprising 48 unpatented mineral claims covering an area of 960 acres; the New York Canyon property consisting of 21 patented mineral claims and 60 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 1,500 acres; the Mindora property comprising 12 unpatented and 18 unpatented mining claims; the Buckskin Rawhide West consisting of 21 mineral claims; and the Koegel Rawhide property comprising 36 unpatented lode claims covering an area of 720 acres located in Nevada, the United States.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Emgold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emgold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.