Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMH.V) (CVE:EMH) Trading 13% Higher

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMH.V) (CVE:EMH)’s stock price traded up 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 1,049,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 492,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMH.V) (CVE:EMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.37 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.0021 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

