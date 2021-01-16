EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.76

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.76 and traded as high as $5.64. EMCORE shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 321,270 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 165,829 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

