EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.76

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.76 and traded as high as $5.64. EMCORE shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 321,270 shares.
Several brokerages have issued reports on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 165,829 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.
About EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.
