Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Up 34.3% in December

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,900 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the December 15th total of 265,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,569.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THQQF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Embracer Group AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:THQQF opened at $23.20 on Friday. Embracer Group AB has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.