Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Sells $817,081.25 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $139.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,992. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 249.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,927 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $92,195,000 after acquiring an additional 679,721 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 122.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after acquiring an additional 649,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 27.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after acquiring an additional 572,128 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.