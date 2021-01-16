Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ECIFY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.92. 18,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,060. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECIFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC raised Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

