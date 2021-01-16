Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.01 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $20.01 million and $1.84 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0905 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,164,578 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

Einsteinium Coin Trading

