Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang Sells 11,730 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,677.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $991,790.49.

Shares of EW opened at $87.87 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

