ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 211835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

ECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -675.00.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -737.48%.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

