Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Up 39.4% in December

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the December 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,856,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,464,000 after buying an additional 276,587 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,313,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,029,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $10,604,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,082,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 30,183 shares during the period.

NYSE EXG opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

