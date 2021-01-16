Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.93

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.93 and traded as high as $13.57. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 89,654 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EVN)
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.