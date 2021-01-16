Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.93

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.93 and traded as high as $13.57. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 89,654 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 41.3% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 368.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 24,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

