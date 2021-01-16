Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.36. Eastside Distilling shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 74,731 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 393.40% and a negative net margin of 88.25%. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Eastside Distilling worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAST)

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names.

