EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.78.

Shares of EGP opened at $133.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $153.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.41.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

