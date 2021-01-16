East Resources Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ERESU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 19th

East Resources Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ERESU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 19th. East Resources Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of ERESU opened at $11.05 on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERESU. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $8,577,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $7,062,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $5,592,000.

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

