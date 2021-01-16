Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $148.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $92,541.54. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

