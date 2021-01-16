E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 59,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,642. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36. E.On has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that E.On will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EONGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

