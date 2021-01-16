DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.49

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.49 and traded as low as $14.42. DTF Tax-Free Income shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 8,090 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 14.4% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 617,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 77,906 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 140.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period.

About DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.