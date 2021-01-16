DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for DTE Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $123.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after buying an additional 75,059 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,022,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,495,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,136,000 after buying an additional 77,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,848,000 after buying an additional 604,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

