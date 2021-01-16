Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 6.8% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,303 shares of company stock worth $895,722 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

