Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Drive Shack Inc.is the owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The services offered by the company comprise Drive Shack which is engaged in developing innovative golf entertainment venues, American Golf and Real Asset related assets. Drive Shack Inc., formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp., is based in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.06.

DS stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $158.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.50. Drive Shack has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. Research analysts predict that Drive Shack will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Drive Shack by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 160,006 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Drive Shack by 589.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 324,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 2,073.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 279,670 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Drive Shack by 139.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

