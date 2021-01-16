Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRWXF opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. Draper Esprit has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

