Dragonchain (DRGN) Market Capitalization Tops $17.99 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. Dragonchain has a market cap of $17.99 million and approximately $128,223.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00059132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.00515289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.94 or 0.04142932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016377 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,094,230 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

