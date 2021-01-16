Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) Given a €103.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a €103.00 ($121.18) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €87.60 ($103.06).

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) stock opened at €67.40 ($79.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.64 million and a PE ratio of 48.72. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a 52-week high of €108.50 ($127.65). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €71.70.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

