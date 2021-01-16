DPRating Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One DPRating token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $280,652.36 and approximately $27,392.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DPRating has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00056999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.18 or 0.00508903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00044146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,537.84 or 0.04158768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016091 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

DPRating can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

