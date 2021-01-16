Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Medtronic by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,460,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $116.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.