Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.09. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.