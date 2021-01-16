Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $162.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $172.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.82 and its 200 day moving average is $146.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,341.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at $16,478,082.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,944 shares of company stock worth $10,188,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

