Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys New Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,000,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,071 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,914,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,691,000 after acquiring an additional 140,638 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,146,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $273.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.35.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America started coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.36.
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
