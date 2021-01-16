Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys New Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,000,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,071 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,914,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,691,000 after acquiring an additional 140,638 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,146,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $273.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.35.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America started coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.36.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.