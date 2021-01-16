Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 547 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $371.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $387.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.50.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

