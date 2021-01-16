Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $86.19

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $86.19 and traded as high as $97.91. Dorman Products shares last traded at $97.50, with a volume of 135,486 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.35.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $300.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 163,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Dorman Products by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

