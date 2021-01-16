Donald L. Hagan LLC Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.9% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

