Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 22757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -21.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.87.

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C$0.81. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.8500003 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

