dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Trading Down 6.4%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.92. 1,277,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,209,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.