DMarket Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.91 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. DMarket has a market cap of $13.19 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMarket has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00060914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.49 or 0.00487840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00042753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.86 or 0.04163752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016473 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket (DMT) is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

