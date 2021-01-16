Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) Trading 3.3% Higher

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.18. 79,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 97,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.54% of Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

