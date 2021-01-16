Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) dropped 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 6,555,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,206,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.