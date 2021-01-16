Directa Plus Plc (DCTA.L) (LON:DCTA) Insider Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo Sells 40,000 Shares

Directa Plus Plc (DCTA.L) (LON:DCTA) insider Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £36,000 ($47,034.23).

Shares of DCTA stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Friday. Directa Plus Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 46.25 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74.

About Directa Plus Plc (DCTA.L)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in elastomers, textiles, composite materials, wastewater treatment, oil-spill recovery, golf balls, and foot wear.

