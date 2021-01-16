DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) Short Interest Up 94.4% in December

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,749,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DigitalTown stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,650,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,481,984. DigitalTown has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
DigitalTown Company Profile
