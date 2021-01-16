Digitalbox plc (DBOX.L) (LON:DBOX) Shares Down 5.5%

Digitalbox plc (DBOX.L) (LON:DBOX) shares traded down 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.19 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.19 ($0.08). 5,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 69,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.55 ($0.09).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86.

About Digitalbox plc (DBOX.L) (LON:DBOX)

Digitalbox Publishing Ltd creates digital marketing campaigns. The company also publishes Entertainment Daily, an entertainment news web portal. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Bath, United Kingdom. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Digitalbox Publishing (Holdings) Limited.

