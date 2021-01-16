DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.0131

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $9.83 million and approximately $202,697.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.00341008 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00027141 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002540 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.51 or 0.01141774 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

