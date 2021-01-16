Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.36

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.36 and traded as high as $19.57. Digi International shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 165,234 shares.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Sidoti cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digi International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.15 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $259,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $730,417.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digi International by 39.6% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,773 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Digi International by 24.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Digi International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Digi International by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
