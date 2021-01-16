Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.36

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.36 and traded as high as $19.57. Digi International shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 165,234 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Sidoti cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digi International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.15 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $259,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $730,417.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digi International by 39.6% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,773 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Digi International by 24.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Digi International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Digi International by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

