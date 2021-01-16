Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $91,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,220 shares in the company, valued at $758,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 30,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,064,698 shares of company stock valued at $24,893,029 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 38,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,760,000 after acquiring an additional 385,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 59,383 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,869,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $23.57 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

