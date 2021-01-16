Diageo plc (DGE.L)’s (DGE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,167.89 ($41.39).

Get Diageo plc (DGE.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,903 ($37.93) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £67.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,947.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,749.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.