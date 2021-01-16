Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,300 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo plc (DGE.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,167.89 ($41.39).

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,903 ($37.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £67.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,947.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,984 ($38.99) per share, for a total transaction of £8,265.68 ($10,799.16). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,819.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

