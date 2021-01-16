dForce USDx (USDX) Trading Up 1.9% This Week

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One dForce USDx token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002789 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. dForce USDx has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $14,272.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USDx alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,369.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $496.42 or 0.01364940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.18 or 0.00569660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00180818 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About dForce USDx

dForce USDx is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,327,419 tokens. The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for dForce USDx is medium.com/dforcenet

dForce USDx Token Trading

dForce USDx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USDx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USDx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USDx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.