Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29, a PEG ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 284.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after buying an additional 2,655,443 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,567,000 after buying an additional 2,213,795 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,181,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,251,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

